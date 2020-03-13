Search

Slow traffic as crane breaks down on A47

PUBLISHED: 08:26 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 13 March 2020

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Motorists are facing delays after a crane broke down on the A47.

Norfolk Police were called at 7.30 this morning (Friday, March 13) to reports of the breakdown on the Breydon Bridge, near the Vauxhall roundabout outside Great Yarmouth.

The Norwich-bound lane is blocked and there are reports of very slow traffic.

Police said the crane blew a tyre and is currently being repaired by the side of the road.

For up-to-date information check our live traffic map.

