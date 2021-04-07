Published: 12:27 PM April 7, 2021

A vacant premises on Broad Row in Great Yarmouth could reopen as a cafe. - Credit: Google Maps

A former shop in Great Yarmouth could see new life as a cafe as a planning application comes before the borough council.

The premises, on Broad Row, is currently vacant, having once traded as an Asian grocery store, Oriental Taste.

The planning application states that Mohundass Mohabeer is proposing to change the use of the premises from retail store to cafe.

Broad Row in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

The business would occupy the property's ground floor.

Opening hours would be from 9am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

A decision on the application is expected by April 26.

In recent years, Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust has been involved in a number of projects to regenerate the Rows, from conservation to new signage displaying the lane's names.