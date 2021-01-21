News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New signs advertising 'national park' appear at railway station

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:04 PM January 21, 2021   
Great Yarmouth railway station sign.

Signs advertising 'Broads National Park' have appeared at Great Yarmouth railway station. - Credit: Wherry Lines CRP

New signs have appeared at railway stations on the Wherry Line advertising 'Broads National Park'.

The initiative between the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and the Broads Authority has seen fresh signage installed at stations in Great Yarmouth, Brundall Gardens, Brundall, Cantley, Reedham, Haddiscoe, Somerleyton, Lingwood and Acle.

Martin Halliday, community rail development officer at Community Rail Norfolk, said: “We are delighted to have extended our signage project along the Wherry Lines to include Great Yarmouth.

"The Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership were keen to create one uniform brand, with distinct signage that promotes a sense of identity."

Similar signs advertising 'Broads National Park' caused debate when they appeared in Acle in December, 2019, with some people labelling the display "false advertising" for a place which does not legally exist.

At the time, the Broads Authority said the name is for marketing purposes only.

