'Holiday park of the future' - New developments announced for coastal resorts

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

A holiday park on the coast has announced a sweeping revamp of its entertainment facilities.

The Marina Bar at Hopton Holiday Village will provide inspiration for a new entertainment venue at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bourne Leisure. The Marina Bar at Hopton Holiday Village will provide inspiration for a new entertainment venue at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bourne Leisure.

Haven, a UK holiday park operator, is preparing the ground for two new developments in the region after getting approval for its plans from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The company will renovate the bar and arcade at its resort on North Drive in Great Yarmouth and also revamp the adventure park at its Caister location.

"This project is to trial what the Haven of the future looks like," a spokesperson for the company said.

Following a multimillion pound investment in the swimming pool at Seashore Holiday Park last winter, the resort will receive a new entertainment venue, indoor soft play area and family amusement centre.

The venue will host everything from sports and special events to live music and classic dance parties.

Another addition is 'The Pizza Deck' where guests can watch their pizza being prepared and cooked by chefs, while the creative studio will allow visitors with an artistic inclination to create a range of masterpieces from painting to designing their own seaside slime.

At Caister, Haven will build a new adventure village with areas for sand play, sports and off-road frolics.

Little daredevils will get the chance to leap off three and six metre platforms onto a giant soft airbag.

Gareth Brown, senior operations director for Seashore and Caister-on-Sea Holiday Parks said: "We're proud to announce that, in 2020, our holidaymakers and holiday homeowners will have the opportunity to experience first-hand a selection of really exciting new developments at both of these parks in Norfolk.

"We are entering a further trial stage for our outdoor activity adventure villages and we are confident that our guests will love the new activities on offer next summer."

Gerard Tempest, guest and proposition director at Haven, said: "We are continuing to develop the range of concepts that we first introduced in 2019, taking into consideration the feedback we have received from guests, ensuring they remain at the centre of everything we do.

"As a result of this, as we move into 2020 we are continuing to trial some concepts, testing new ideas and rolling out products that we have finessed."