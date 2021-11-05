News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Have your say on local crime issues

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:36 AM November 5, 2021
South Norfolk Police arrested two on October 6 as a part of targeted patrols

People can raise issues they have, such as speeding - Credit: South Norfolk Police

People in Great Yarmouth and Caister who have issues with crime in their communities can raise them with police later this month.

Great Yarmouth Police are staging a series of what they call Safety Neighbourhood Team Engagement Surgery sessions.

Each session lasts an hour or two hours and will see a beat manager available for people to talk to.

The first one is on Monday, November 15 at Yarmouth's Sainsbury's store between 4pm and 5pm.

Then on Tuesday, November 16 a session will be held at the town's Asda store between 4pm and 5pm.

On Wednesday, November 17 a beat manager will be at the Caister Tesco store between 10am and noon.

On Thursday, November 18 there are two sessions - 10am to noon at the Caister Co-op and 11am to noon at Yarmouth's St George's  Park.

Then on Friday, November 19 a surgery will be held at Regent Street in Yarmouth between 11am and noon.

Follow Great Yarmouth Police on Facebook for information on other sessions the following days.

Great Yarmouth News

