Have your say on local crime issues

People can raise issues they have, such as speeding

People in Great Yarmouth and Caister who have issues with crime in their communities can raise them with police later this month.

Great Yarmouth Police are staging a series of what they call Safety Neighbourhood Team Engagement Surgery sessions.

Each session lasts an hour or two hours and will see a beat manager available for people to talk to.

The first one is on Monday, November 15 at Yarmouth's Sainsbury's store between 4pm and 5pm.

Then on Tuesday, November 16 a session will be held at the town's Asda store between 4pm and 5pm.

On Wednesday, November 17 a beat manager will be at the Caister Tesco store between 10am and noon.

On Thursday, November 18 there are two sessions - 10am to noon at the Caister Co-op and 11am to noon at Yarmouth's St George's Park.

Then on Friday, November 19 a surgery will be held at Regent Street in Yarmouth between 11am and noon.

Follow Great Yarmouth Police on Facebook for information on other sessions the following days.