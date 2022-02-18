Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth: Borough braces for full impact
- Credit: Archant/Danielle Booden
As this dog walker took a walk on Hemsby beach this morning, it was a case of the calm before the storm.
The borough is bracing itself for the full impact of Storm Eunice, with predictions Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and surrounding villages could feel its full force later this afternoon.
Our beaches could escape the worst of Storm Eunice due to the direction of the strong winds.
Weather forecasters say winds could reach up to 85mph.
Police have advised people to stay at home if they can.
The East of England Ambulance Service has urged people to stay safe and to watch out for flying debris which could cause injuries.
UK Power Networks, which manages power lines across the East of England and London, has issued advice to homeowners in the event they are left without electricity due to the weather.
People are advised to call 105 if their power is cut off or they see a power line has been brought down in the strong winds.
Most Read
- 1 More than 42,000 Great Yarmouth homes eligible for fuel crisis rebate
- 2 Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man
- 3 Man was seen drinking 15 pints before driving from pub
- 4 Audi stolen from Gorleston car park after woman's keys taken
- 5 Storm Eunice brings 60mph gusts to Norfolk - but full impact to come
- 6 Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home
- 7 Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses
- 8 'Only travel if essential' - Greater Anglia axes trains due to Storm Eunice
- 9 What to do if you have a power cut during Storm Eunice
- 10 Homeowners told not to put out half full bins ahead of Storm Eunice
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has staff on standby to help with incidents if needed.
If you have any dramatic photos of damage caused by Storm Eunice or have been affected by it email the Mercury at anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk