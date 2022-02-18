Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth: Borough braces for full impact

The calm before Storm Eunice at Hemsby beach. - Credit: Archant/Danielle Booden

As this dog walker took a walk on Hemsby beach this morning, it was a case of the calm before the storm.

The borough is bracing itself for the full impact of Storm Eunice, with predictions Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and surrounding villages could feel its full force later this afternoon.

Our beaches could escape the worst of Storm Eunice due to the direction of the strong winds.

Weather forecasters say winds could reach up to 85mph.

The calm before Storm Eunice at Hemsby beach. - Credit: Archant/Danielle Booden

Police have advised people to stay at home if they can.

The East of England Ambulance Service has urged people to stay safe and to watch out for flying debris which could cause injuries.

UK Power Networks, which manages power lines across the East of England and London, has issued advice to homeowners in the event they are left without electricity due to the weather.

People are advised to call 105 if their power is cut off or they see a power line has been brought down in the strong winds.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has staff on standby to help with incidents if needed.

If you have any dramatic photos of damage caused by Storm Eunice or have been affected by it email the Mercury at anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk