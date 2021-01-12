Building could 'deteriorate' if change of use bid refused
A listed building on the coast could "deteriorate" if a bid to turn holiday lets into residential flats is refused, according to the property's owners.
The proposal, submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, would see the change of use of a house on Camperdown, a tree-lined street near the seafront.
In a document supporting the bid, the applicants state they often rent to single men as the property's flats are "cheap yet comfortable".
"We have had many men live here in the throes of divorce who simply want a small, quiet, warm place to rest at the end of the day," the owners say.
"If we were refused and had to revert back to holiday lets, we fear the building would deteriorate, compromising the very heritage character we wish to preserve."
Allowing the property to be used daily as residential flats would ensure the survival of the building, as the owners are able to keep it in a good state of repair, they state.
According to the planning application, the appearance, layout and scale of the building, built in the 1800s, would not change in any way.
The applicant states that all kitchens have been upgraded in the last 18 months.
A decision is due by January 25.