Man charged with growing 300 cannabis plants in warehouse

Published: 4:05 PM August 14, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

A man is to appear in court on Wednesday charged in relation to the discovery of 300 cannabis plants in a Great Yarmouth warehouse.

Marcus Webster, 44, of Munnings Road, Norwich, has been charged with producing a controlled drug namely cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis factory in a Southtown Road warehouse on Monday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old woman from Norwich who was also arrested following the discovery of the cannabis factory on Monday has been released under police investigation.

Police say as well as 300 cannabis plants being discovered in the warehouse, police also found cash as they carried out a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant on Monday.

The cannabis plants have an approximate value of £70,000 and police say if they had reached full maturity would have yielded approximately £750,000 a year.