No arrests made following discovery of cannabis farm
PUBLISHED: 11:14 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 25 October 2019
Archant
Police have not made any arrests following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Great Yarmouth.
Officers found more than £40,000 worth of cannabis after they raided a property in Nelson Road North in June.
More than 60 plants of cannabis were discovered in a room upstairs but nobody was found in the house.
Two other rooms in the three bedroom property house had also been kitted out with equipment to grow the plant.
Speaking after the discovery Sergeant Hogan of the neighbourhood policing team described the raid as successful.
However, a spokesman for Norfolk Police has confirmed nobody has been arrested.
The spokesman said: "It has been identified that there are no investigative opportunities including forensics, witnesses, suspects or other lines of enquiry.
You may also want to watch:
"While no evidential opportunities have been identified we would always review any new information."
Police conducted the raid off the back of community intelligence.
Several battery packs and filtering systems were found around the house with police describing the set up as a "detailed operation".
-If you have any information that may be able to help police contact them on 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.