Superheroes and Star Wars' R2-D2 to take over town hall

Deadpool is getting in the mood for A Capcon Christmas - Credit: Capcon

Great Yarmouth's seat of democracy is set to be invaded by a galaxy of sci-fi and superhero legends later this month.

Friends Will O'Leary-Tompsett and Adam Hodgson, of Cosplay and Prop Convention (Capcon), have booked Great Yarmouth Town Hall for two days of seasonal fun that will feature comic superheroes, sci-fi favourites and boy wizards.

Called A Capcon Christmas, the event is on the weekend of November 27 and 28 and will see R2-D2, a Dalek, Spiderman, anti-hero Deadpool, Jack Skellington, The Grinch and Santa Claus rub shoulders with visitors.

A festive R2-D2 will be feeling the force in Great Yarmouth Town Hall - Credit: Capcon

A Capcon Christmas will also see Doctor Who's Tardis materialise, a giant Batman signal, a Harry Potter wizard room and the Ghostbusters turn up to hunt for ghoulish characters.

There will be photo opportunities galore, wand training, a kids cosplay competition, and traders offering Christmas gifts.

There will also be a superhero wall to pose on and a Big Bang Theory lift.

You may also want to watch:

It also features the Norwich Droids and Vader's Raiders groups.

The friends held their first Capcon event in Ipswich last year and following its success decided to hold a Christmas-themed Capcon weekend in Great Yarmouth as Mr O'Leary-Tompsett is local to the town.

It comes as borough council bosses aim to stage more events at Great Yarmouth Town Hall to help make it a prime venue in the town.

Mr O'Leary-Tompsett said: "We were looking for a venue that could fit everything we wanted in and was easy to decorate, and the town hall was ideal.

"Its going to be great Christmas event, and where else can you rub shoulders with Deadpool, R2D2 and Father Christmas?"

There will be four sessions between 10am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm over the weekend.

Book tickets at www.capconhq.com

As part of a drive to hold more events and promote them a Town Hall Great Yarmouth Facebook page has been created by the borough council.

It features forthcoming events such as a Christmas party night on December 4 and a wedding fayre on February 2.

The next event at the town hall is a tea dance is on Wednesday, November 10.

Tickets by calling 01496846154 or emailing events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk





