Revealed: Where every car crash happened in Great Yarmouth last year

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong Archant

A roundabout in Great Yarmouth is the most dangerous in the area, according to new figures revealing the location of every crash in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday (October 1) and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Great Yarmouth dropped from 197 in 2017 to 176 last year.

The Fullers Hill roundabout was the most dangerous place, with four crashes reported to police.

Of the 176 crashes, two were fatal, 30 were classified serious and 144 were recorded as slight.

The crashes in which a person died happened at the junction of Beccles Road and Crab Lane in Gorleston on February 13 and on Southtown Road on November 6 when a 25-year-old motorcyclist, Alec Pentelow-Bramham, was killed.

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

At the time, a man in his 40s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

Other junctions with the most crashes included the Caister by-pass/Norwich Road roundabout, with three crashes, and on Acle New Road, also with three crashes.

Norfolk police's detective inspector Chris Hinitt, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said they worked with their partners to educate drivers on dangers of the roads.

"Drink or drug driving, speeding, using mobile phones or not wearing a seatbelt are all big causes of collisions," he said.

"Unfortunately, police officers end up dealing with the consequences of these factors and in some circumstances this can prove fatal."

You may also want to watch: