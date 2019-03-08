Video

'It livens the town up' - Annual carnival entertains Great Yarmouth

Brownies, sisters Scarlett, nine, and Daisy Hudson, six, ready for the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A parade of bright colours and tropical drums entertained a sunny Great Yarmouth.

Buzby from Potter's at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Buzby from Potter's at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The town's annual carnival took place on Saturday with local dance and theatre groups moving through the streets to samba-style rhythms.

Led by the borough's mayor Micheal Jeal and flanked by spectators crowded on paths, the carnival blazed a lively trail from the seafront up a packed Regent Road and around the outdoor market.

The procession then headed along King Street before gathering at the plaza outside St George's Theatre, where the music and dance continued.

Mr Jeal said: "It livens the town up, people on holidays see it, it's a very entertaining show put on by local people and funded by the National Lottery.

Parents and children from the Cobholm Primary Academy ready for the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Parents and children from the Cobholm Primary Academy ready for the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It's a nice carnival atmosphere for the day, I'm really proud to be at the front," he added.

It was a case of second time luck for the organisers, who initially had to call off the carnival in June due to high winds.

Organiser Hugh Sturzaker commended the participants who through three months of workshops had put a lot of time and effort into preparing for the event.

He also praised Pat Howe, member of Great Yarmouth Arts Festival, who brought the carnival together.

The Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Sturzaker said: "Hopefully, for the participants, it brings different groups together, people who have grown up in Yarmouth and people who have come to the town in recent years.

"It's a diverse group."

He added: "I hope it brings people into the town who spend money and help the local economy."

Participants this year included:

One of the Zimba Angels at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the Zimba Angels at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Norwich Samba

- Cobholm Primary School

- Novaturient School

- East Coast College/Creative Collisions

Arts Festival chairman, Hugh Sturzaker, left, and Mayor Michael Jeal leads the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Arts Festival chairman, Hugh Sturzaker, left, and Mayor Michael Jeal leads the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- St George's Primary School

- Dragon Stage School

- Community Roots

- Zumba Angels

Spectators watch the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spectators watch the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Tin House Arts

- Herring House Drumming Band

- Great Yarmouth Civic Society

- Buzby from Potters

Guides from the 2nd Great Yarmouth Guides group at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. From left, Honeysuckle, 13; Becky, 14; and Maddy, 12. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Guides from the 2nd Great Yarmouth Guides group at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. From left, Honeysuckle, 13; Becky, 14; and Maddy, 12. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rescue dog Benji, nine, joins in the fun at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rescue dog Benji, nine, joins in the fun at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the Zimba Angels at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the Zimba Angels at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rosa Lily with her daughter one-year-old Lola Carlton-Lily, at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rosa Lily with her daughter one-year-old Lola Carlton-Lily, at the Arts Festival Carnival parade at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

