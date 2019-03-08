'It livens the town up' - Annual carnival entertains Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 15:05 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 21 September 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
A parade of bright colours and tropical drums entertained a sunny Great Yarmouth.
The town's annual carnival took place on Saturday with local dance and theatre groups moving through the streets to samba-style rhythms.
Led by the borough's mayor Micheal Jeal and flanked by spectators crowded on paths, the carnival blazed a lively trail from the seafront up a packed Regent Road and around the outdoor market.
The procession then headed along King Street before gathering at the plaza outside St George's Theatre, where the music and dance continued.
Mr Jeal said: "It livens the town up, people on holidays see it, it's a very entertaining show put on by local people and funded by the National Lottery.
"It's a nice carnival atmosphere for the day, I'm really proud to be at the front," he added.
It was a case of second time luck for the organisers, who initially had to call off the carnival in June due to high winds.
Organiser Hugh Sturzaker commended the participants who through three months of workshops had put a lot of time and effort into preparing for the event.
He also praised Pat Howe, member of Great Yarmouth Arts Festival, who brought the carnival together.
Mr Sturzaker said: "Hopefully, for the participants, it brings different groups together, people who have grown up in Yarmouth and people who have come to the town in recent years.
"It's a diverse group."
He added: "I hope it brings people into the town who spend money and help the local economy."
Participants this year included:
- Norwich Samba
- Cobholm Primary School
- Novaturient School
- East Coast College/Creative Collisions
- St George's Primary School
- Dragon Stage School
- Community Roots
- Zumba Angels
- Tin House Arts
- Herring House Drumming Band
- Great Yarmouth Civic Society
- Buzby from Potters