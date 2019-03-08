Search

Spectacular town carnival rescheduled after weekend washout

PUBLISHED: 10:46 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 13 June 2019

Fun at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts Festival

Carnival fans will have to wait until September to line the streets and enjoy a string of colourful characters after last weekend's washout.

Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2019 features a colourful parade that will start at the Waterways, celebrating its restoration Picture: GYAFGreat Yarmouth Arts Festival 2019 features a colourful parade that will start at the Waterways, celebrating its restoration Picture: GYAF

The parade was one of the casualties of Great Yarmouth's ten-day arts festival, due to go ahead on Saturday but cancelled at the last minute on the advice of the police.

Festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker said it was "enormously disappointing" but that it proved to be the right decision with the weather at its absolute wet and windy worst just as the big day dawned.

Although Festa Fiesta went ahead in King Street it was poorly attended with stall holders having to pack up early.

But indoor events at the Drill House went off well with audiences enjoying a range of entertainment.

Mr Sturzaker said he hoped people would support the rest of the festival programme.

Crowds enjoyed the carnival parade iin Great Yarmouth as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Photo: David StreetCrowds enjoyed the carnival parade iin Great Yarmouth as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Photo: David Street

Although some exhibitions and performances had been well attended, numbers had been hit by the weather and ticket sales could do with a lift.

Meanwhile calendar clashes meant organisers had struggled to find another date for the parade which they had hoped would go ahead tomorrow (Saturday, June 15).

However with many of the key people engaged in other projects they were now looking at September.

Crowds enjoyed the carnival parade iin Great Yarmouth as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Photo: David StreetCrowds enjoyed the carnival parade iin Great Yarmouth as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Photo: David Street

A firm date has yet to be fixed but it is likely it will take place during the weekend of the Maritime or Out There festivals, September 8 or 15.

"We had hoped to do it this Saturday but the two principal organisers are not available and in July a couple of the most important people are tied up every weekend."

He said having to cancel was "enormously disappointing", adding: "We had been working on it for over a year with all the workshops leading up to it.

"But it proved to be the right decision. It would have been impossible with the big costumes and pieces of equipment which just would not have tolerated the wind and the rain."

On the plus side there was a "fantastic" turnout for Orchestrate at the Minster on Saturday and organisers are expecting a good crowd for East Coast Sinfonietta and Maxim Calver tomorrow, Saturday.

Tickets are still available for An Afternoon with Michael Brunson on Sunday at St George's Theatre, billed as among the highlights.

To find out more visit the website at www.greatyarmouthartsfestival.co.uk



