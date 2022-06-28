What the census tells us about Great Yarmouth

The borough has seen its population rise by 2.6pc over ten years. A busy Regent Road in the summer - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The latest national census figures show the number of people living in the borough of Great Yarmouth is nearly 100,000.

The statistics for the 2021 census showed the borough had a population of 99,800, an increase of 2.6pc compared to the 2011 census.

The March 21, 2021 Census Day figures reveal that there were 50,900 females and 48,900 males living in the borough.

According to the Office of National Statistics census the borough of Great Yarmouth had 24,000 people living at the age of 65 and over, meaning the area was 69th out of 331 local authority districts for that age bracket.

In 1981 the census of the borough showed its overall population was 80,122 - 24pc less than it is now.

In 1991 the population was 87,724, in 2001 it was 90,803 and in 2011 it was 97,277 - 2.65pc less than the latest figures.

The 2021 census revealed North Norfolk had 33.4pc of its residents aged 65 or higher - the first time a local authority has reported a third of its residents in that age bracket.

The district's overall population was 103,000, an increase of 1.5pc compared to 2011.

The population figure for the Broadland area was 131,700, a rise of 5.7pc compared to the previous census.

Nationally the 2021 census showed there were 59,597,300 people in England and Wales. The population had grown by more than 3.5m people since the 2011 audit.

The population grew in each of the nine regions of England and also grew in Wales.

The region with the highest population growth was the east of England, which increased by 8.3pc from 2011, a gain of approximately 488,000 residents.

There were 30,420,100 women (51pc of the overall population) and 29,177,200 men (49pc) in England and Wales.

There were more people than ever before in the older age groups. The proportion of the population who were aged 65 and over was 18.6pc (16.4pc in 2011).

There were 24,782,800 households in England and Wales on Census Day; the number of households increased by more than 1.4 million since 2011 (6.1pc), when there were 23,366,044 households.