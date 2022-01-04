Coronavirus: Cenotaph centenary service postponed amid virus fears

A service to mark 100 years since Great Yarmouth's war memorial was dedicated by the Bishop of Norwich on January 7 has been postponed until April due to Covid. - Credit: GYBC/James Bass Photography

A service marking 100 years of Great Yarmouth's cenotaph has been postponed.

The First World War memorial in St George’s Park was unveiled by Prince Henry and dedicated by the Bishop of Norwich on January 7, 1922.

But in response to concerns about Covid-19 a service marking the anniversary is now planned for Sunday, April 3, starting at 12.30pm.

The service will be led by Revd Canon Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster and attended by the Mayor of Great Yarmouth.

The white granite memorial was designed by Francis Haward of Olley and Haward, and paid for by public subscription.

It commemorates 1,472 men from the borough of Great Yarmouth who lost their lives during the First World War.

It was originally entered from the western side with a short flight of steps, but was later extended with steps on all sides and a circular path around the base of the mound surrounded by a metal fence.

It was partially damaged during the Second World War.

A memorial to the fallen from that conflict – also designed by Francis Haward - was added in 1949, and now also includes memorials to Gurkha soldiers and those who have died in more recent active service.

Both memorials were made Grade II listed structures in September 2010.

In 2018 Yarmouth's cenotaph, in St George's Park, was recognised by the Royal British Legion as Norfolk's best kept war memorial.

The title was awarded based on a photograph of the monument taken in summer 2017, and was announced recently at the Royal British Legion's county conference, at County Hall, Norwich.

The photograph was taken by Sidney Hart, a member of the legion's Great Yarmouth and District Branch, who collected the certificate and associated trophy, known as the Coltishall Cup.

The Second World War memorial was dedicated by the Bishop of Norwich on November 12, 1949.

There are 619 service personnel listed and 162 civilians.

There is a further panel listing the people who have died since the Second World War which was added on November 12, 1995.