Disability charity raises thousands after selling donated jigsaw puzzles

Disability charity Centre 81 received so many jigsaws following an appeal in our sister publication the Great Yarmouth Mercury that it has been able to raise thousands by selling them on.

The organisation, offering activities for those with disabilities, previously had just a handful of jigsaw puzzles for members to complete.

But their plea for new material led to the donation of more than 1,000 jigsaw sets.

Diana Staines, Chief Executive of Centre 81, said: “We ended up with more than enough for our members and decided to sell the rest to fellow puzzle enthusiasts. So far we’ve raised £2,000.

“The money is going towards our new home appeal, which we hope will raise £1.5million to equip a new headquarters in Yarmouth.”

However, selling the jigsaws meant counting every piece in every box, as nobody likes to get to the end of puzzle and find a piece missing.

Taking on the “mammoth task” was finance manager Wendy Langstone, who painstakingly went through each box before selling it online.