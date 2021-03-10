Students isolating after Covid case at Yarmouth academy

Published: 3:43 PM March 10, 2021

A group of students is isolating for 10 days after one of their classmates tested positive for coronavirus.

Kevin Blakey, principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, said a pupil in Year 10 tested positive for Covid-19 during the school's programme of rapid lateral flow testing.

"We have identified the students who have been in close contact and asked them to self-isolate for ten days, in line with government guidance," he said.

The announcement brings the number of schools in the area where pupils have tested positive for the virus since returning to class on Monday (March 8) to three.

Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston and Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham have also reported cases.

Kevin Blakey - the principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

Mr Blakey said: "We appreciate this may cause some concern. However, we have reassured our families that this means our testing system is working.

"The safety of our children, families, colleagues and wider community remains our top priority. We are working closely with public health Norfolk and following their advice.

"Our school remains open for the rest of our students - we would like to thank our families and school community for their ongoing support."



