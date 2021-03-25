Man, 19, jailed for anti-social behaviour in Yarmouth
- Credit: Google Maps
A 19-year-old man has been jailed for anti-social behaviour on a housing estate.
Billy Stratton, previously of Chaucer Road in Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty at the town's Magistrates' Court on two separate occasions to breaching an injunction ordered after multiple complaints about his behaviour.
The injunction, secured by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, banned Stratton from engaging in, or threatening to engage in, behaviour which is capable of harassing, threatening or abusing any person living in or visiting Chaucer Road.
On November 30 last year, he admitted breaching the injunction and was given a six-week suspended sentence.
He was back in court on March 1, when he pleaded guilty again to a further breach.
The court handed him a six-week prison sentence and activated the previously suspended sentence, giving him a total sentence of 12 weeks in prison.
Andy Grant, chairman of the neighbourhood and housing committee, said: “In these cases, there was clear and vital evidence of anti-social behaviour reported by residents, which supported our robust action."
If you are affected by anti-social behaviour associated with a council property, contact the Tenancy Services Team on 01493 846839 or via email on tenancy@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.
Most Read
- 1 10 projects Great Yarmouth is spending £20m Town Deal cash on
- 2 Woman stopped by police had Kinder egg filled with drugs
- 3 Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death
- 4 Fears seaside masterplans could turn neighbours into rivals
- 5 Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months
- 6 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
- 7 Section of A47 to close overnight for two weeks
- 8 Woman shares lockdown cancer diagnosis and urges others to get test
- 9 Bid to convert 150-year-old pub into convenience store
- 10 'For his protection' - Cannabis dealer found with CS gas canister