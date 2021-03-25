Man, 19, jailed for anti-social behaviour in Yarmouth

Published: 4:13 PM March 25, 2021

Chaucer Road in Great Yarmouth, where a 19-year-old man twice breached an anti-social behaviour injunction. - Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for anti-social behaviour on a housing estate.

Billy Stratton, previously of Chaucer Road in Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty at the town's Magistrates' Court on two separate occasions to breaching an injunction ordered after multiple complaints about his behaviour.

The injunction, secured by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, banned Stratton from engaging in, or threatening to engage in, behaviour which is capable of harassing, threatening or abusing any person living in or visiting Chaucer Road.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

On November 30 last year, he admitted breaching the injunction and was given a six-week suspended sentence.

He was back in court on March 1, when he pleaded guilty again to a further breach.

The court handed him a six-week prison sentence and activated the previously suspended sentence, giving him a total sentence of 12 weeks in prison.

Andy Grant, chairman of the neighbourhood and housing committee, said: “In these cases, there was clear and vital evidence of anti-social behaviour reported by residents, which supported our robust action."

If you are affected by anti-social behaviour associated with a council property, contact the Tenancy Services Team on 01493 846839 or via email on tenancy@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.