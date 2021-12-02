News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth set to be transformed into a winter wonderland once again

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:10 PM December 2, 2021
Christmas in the Parks will return to Great Yarmouth this weekend.

Christmas in the Parks will return to Great Yarmouth this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

Christmas is set to return to Great Yarmouth once again this weekend.

The town will welcome the second weekend of Christmas in the Parks following last week's successful event despite heavy rain and winds.

St George's Park will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland which offers people the chance to explore market stalls, try festive food and listen to Christmas songs from a number of live acts.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Despite the harsh weather conditions, the Christmas markets were an immense triumph last weekend.

“It was great to see so many residents and visitors showing up to support local and independent businesses in the run up to Christmas and we’re hoping for another great turn out this weekend.”

The Christmas market will be open on Friday, December 3, from 12pm until 7pm, on Saturday, December 4, from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, December 5, from 10am until 4pm.

Great Yarmouth News

