Great Yarmouth set for return of Christmas fayre

PUBLISHED: 12:22 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 28 November 2019

The Christmas shopping season will get under way in Great Yarmouth on Friday. Picture: James Bass

The Christmas shopping season will get under way in Great Yarmouth on Friday. Picture: James Bass

(C)James Bass 2017

The festive shopping season is set to get under way in Great Yarmouth as the Christmas fayre and market returns to the town centre.

There will be a selection of craft, food and specialist gift stalls in the Minster. Picture: James BassThere will be a selection of craft, food and specialist gift stalls in the Minster. Picture: James Bass

Visitors can look forward to a festive extravaganza in the Market Place starting from Friday.

There will be special stalls, food and entertainment from 10am to 8.30pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Market Place will become a winter wonderland with 40 seasonal stalls offering food, drink, arts, crafts and gifts from inside a large marque and wooden chalets.

The Market Place will become a winter wonderland with 40 seasonal stalls. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilThe Market Place will become a winter wonderland with 40 seasonal stalls. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The Christmas market, organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, will also feature live music courtesy of Harbour Radio, a mini fairground for children and free rides on Santa's road train to the Minster.

Delights on offer at the Christmas fayre and market will include hot spiced apple juice, homemade fudge, cakes, speciality breads, gift baskets and cookies.

Shoppers will benefit from free all-day parking every Sunday in town centre surface car parks, from December 1 to 29.

