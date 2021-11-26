'Great to be back' - Big crowd at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch on
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Families gathered round to watch Great Yarmouth's first Christmas light switch-on in two years on Friday.
Greatest Hits Radio's Rob Chandler compered the evening's festivities, which included dancers from Martham-based group Iceni, songs by Daniela Beck and a panto sneak peek with a giant, a fairy and a cow.
People began gathering around the Market Place from 6pm while the celebrations started.
Comedian Ben Langley entertained the crowd leading up to the switch-on at 7pm.
Mr Langley said: "Look at us all tonight, rubbing shoulders with everyone.
"Last year, we weren't allowed to anything, so let's make the most it.
"It’s Christmas time."
Once the lights were on, fireworks erupted above Market Gates shopping centre.
Great Yarmouth mayor, Adrian Thompson then walked on stage with Santa Claus and his elves, wishing the town a merry Christmas.
Visiting the market place with her family, Laura Brand said: "It was really good.
"A bit cold, but certainly much better than last year.
"My favourite part was the market stalls, but they should have even more stalls next year."
Stephanie Davis, who was also with her family, said: "I thought tonight was lovely.
"I have never been to a Christmas light switch-on before.
"It was really, really lovely."
Mayor Adrian Thompson said: "The event was absolutely fantastic.
"It was great to see everyone back in the heart of the town getting set for Christmas.
"There was a small technical error, but that's life."
The mayor revealed that he was supposed to be the one doing the honours of turning on the lights, but he said as long as they were on and everyone enjoyed themselves, there was no harm done.
The Christmas light switch-on also marked the first day of the council's Christmas in the Parks event.
The Christmas Market at St George's Park will be open on Saturday, November 27 10am to 5pm, Sunday, November 28 10am to 4pm and Friday December 3 until Sunday December 5, 10am to 4pm.
Free weekend parking will be available from Saturday, November 27 for six weeks in Brewery Plain, Fullers Hill, George Street, King Street, Market Place and Stonecutter's Quay car parks.
Despite Gorleston's Christmas in the Parks being cancelled due to forecasted high winds, the light switch-on event on Gorleston High Street will still be taking place on Sunday, November 29 from 5pm.