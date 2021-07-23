'Small drop' in dumping after council targets fly tipping hotspot
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A pilot scheme tackling flytipping in Great Yarmouth has seen a decrease in the number of such incidents.
The project, to be discussed at a borough council meeting next Wednesday (July 28), had environmental rangers monitor a pair of laneways around Churchill Road.
Between that road and the adjacent Walpole Road, more than 70 bins were being left outside permanently.
According to a report, "nobody was taking responsibility for the bins" and this led to flytipping almost every day.
In June, bin stickers and information packs were delivered to each of the households around the passageways, and any flytipped material was left for 24 hours and labelled as such.
The report says there has been "a small drop in the number of fly tips found in the area, but there is still more work to do".
You may also want to watch:
Also, 20pc of the bins are now numbered and removed from alleyways after collection.
The pilot will continue throughout the summer.
Most Read
- 1 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
- 2 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
- 3 Norfolk Day sponsor postpones seaside event over safety concerns
- 4 'I'm sorry' - Mayor suspended after breaking Covid rules
- 5 £4.6m market 'on track' as new building takes shape
- 6 Infections almost double national average in some Yarmouth neighbourhoods
- 7 Neighbours oppose cocktail bar's late-night opening bid
- 8 Boogie Nights returns with a celebrity guest
- 9 Pub loses £40k from Covid closures during Euro 2020
- 10 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench