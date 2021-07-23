Published: 6:48 AM July 23, 2021

A laneway between Churchill Road and Walpole Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A pilot scheme tackling flytipping in Great Yarmouth has seen a decrease in the number of such incidents.

The project, to be discussed at a borough council meeting next Wednesday (July 28), had environmental rangers monitor a pair of laneways around Churchill Road.

Between that road and the adjacent Walpole Road, more than 70 bins were being left outside permanently.

A seagull perches on a bin in an alleyway between Churchill Road and Walpole Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

According to a report, "nobody was taking responsibility for the bins" and this led to flytipping almost every day.

In June, bin stickers and information packs were delivered to each of the households around the passageways, and any flytipped material was left for 24 hours and labelled as such.

Flytipping in an alleway off Churchill Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

The report says there has been "a small drop in the number of fly tips found in the area, but there is still more work to do".

Also, 20pc of the bins are now numbered and removed from alleyways after collection.

The pilot will continue throughout the summer.