Olympic torch bearer Linda promotes London games charity film

In 2012 Linda Sedgwick proudly carried the Olympic Torch through the Great Yarmouth area to help promote the London games.

And 10 years after the nation celebrated the arrival of the games and its medal haul for Great Britain, the former torch bearer has again been called into action.

Ms Sedgwick has donned her torch and her Olympic relay outfit again to help promote a charity film being shown in the resort celebrating the London games.

On the night of Wednesday, July 27 the Arc Cinema on the town's seafront will be showing a new version of Danny Boyle's opening ceremony of the games, along with hundreds of other cinemas nation-wide.

The film is raising money for the Tessa Jowell Foundation's brain cancer appeal, which launched on Wednesday.

Olympic torch bearer Linda Sedgwick with Arc Cinema manager Darren Hodges - Credit: James Dean Wilson

Ms Sedgwick, 53 and owner of Shoreline Bathrooms, was nominated to carry the torch through Great Yarmouth due to her fundraising activities.

She had kept her Olympic torch and had taken it to local schools and fetes to help promote the London games and its sporting ethos.

To book tickets for the night screening visit greatyarmouth.arccinema.co.uk