No bin collections and leisure facilities to close for Queen's funeral

The Marina Centre will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral - Credit: Danielle Booden

There will be no bin collections and all leisure facilities will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral in Great Yarmouth.

The borough council has confirmed its arrangements ahead of Her Majesty Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.

A civic service of remembrance will be held at Great Yarmouth Minster on Sunday, September 18, at 6pm.

Members of the public are invited to join but they are being urged to wear dark clothing as a mark of respect.

Council offices will be closed on the day of the funeral, as will most leisure facilities including bowls, tennis and pitch and putt.

All parks and green spaces will, however, be open as usual as places for people to reflect.

Public toilets will also be open as usual.

Freedom Leisure, which operates the Marina Centre and Phoenix Leisure Centre on behalf of the council, has announced they will be closed on the day of the funeral.

There will be no household refuse, recycling or garden waste collections on Monday.

Collections will instead take place a day later than usual for the rest of the week.

The council will continue to operate on-call and out-of-hours services to support the people of the borough.

For further details of civic arrangements, please see the council’s website.