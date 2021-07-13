News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
New hair salon could open in Yarmouth

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:45 PM July 13, 2021   
High Mill Road Yarmouth garage

A vacant garage on High Mill Road in Great Yarmouth which could be converted into a hair salon. - Credit: Google Maps

A new hair and beauty salon could open in Great Yarmouth if a planning application gets the thumbs-up.

The bid would see a vacant building, formerly used as a workshop and garage, on High Mill Road in Cobholm renovated and converted.

A document supporting the application states that property "has been neglected for a number of years".

The salon would employ one full-time and two part-time staff working at two hair-washing stations and three cutting and styling chairs. 

Opening hours would be from 9am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday.

The applicant has said there is a demand for a hair salon in the area, which is mainly residential, with "many... [having] closed over recent years".

According to Google Maps, only one such business, Beau Micheals on Mill Road, is currently trading in Cobholm.

Most hair salons are on the other side of the river.

A decision on the bid is expected by August 12.





