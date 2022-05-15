Investigations continue after body part of man found on Great Yarmouth beach

A body part belonging to Colin Wood, 53, was found on a beach in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Investigations continue in determining the cause of death of a man whose body part washed up on a Great Yarmouth beach.

Police responded to a call at Wellington Pier at around 1.30am on Wednesday, May 4, following the grim discovery made by a fisherman.

Following a post-mortem examination and DNA tests, officers said they had identified the body part as belonging to 53-year-old Great Yarmouth resident, Colin Wood.

They also said they believed the body part "had only been in the water a number of days."

Mr Wood had not been reported missing and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Leading the enquiry, detective chief inspector Holly Evans, said: “We are keen to understand how Mr Wood came to be in the water and would like to hear from anyone who may have known him or has information which could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident reference number 37/27025/22 or via the Norfolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.