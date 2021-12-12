Fancy a new job? This event is for you
- Credit: East Coast College
People looking for a job in the Great Yarmouth area can meet potential employers at an event at East Coast College's campus in the town.
A free job fair called the Great Yarmouth Community Event will be held at the campus on Suffolk Road on Wednesday, February 9 between 2pm and 7pm and is open to everyone.
Organisers say there will be diverse range of employers who have vacancies and opportunities in the area.
There will be experts on hand from different sectors to answer questions and help people apply for jobs or provide advice on changes in careers.
There will be also be skills challenges on offer, free food and refreshments and information on wellbeing support.
Organisations involved in the event's running include the Greater Yarmouth Tourism & Business Improvement Area and Visit Great Yarmouth.
For further information on the jobs fair email jobsupport@eastcoast.ac.uk
