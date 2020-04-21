Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 15:07 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 21 April 2020
A cyclist has been hospitalised after a crash in Great Yarmouth.
Police were called at 12.05pm (April 21) to reports of a serious collision between a car and a woman in her 50s on Lawn Avenue.
East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson for the air ambulance said that Anglia One was tasked from Norwich to Great Yarmouth to assist emergency services with the injured woman.
The pilots landed the helicopter on a nearby school field before a doctor and two paramedics provided care at the scene and accompanied the patient to James Paget Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.
Motorists are being diverted away from Lawn Avenue while officers seal off the scene with tape.
