Person trapped in car after crash

A person was trapped in a car after a crash.

Police and fire service were called to reports of a collision on Boundary Road in Southtown in Great Yarmouth on Friday evening (November 1).

Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended the scene where they manually assisted a casualty.

They also provided scene safety and casualty care.

The crash happened just before 8pm.

The fire service left the scene at 8.30pm.

