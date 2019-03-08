Search

Person trapped in car after crash

PUBLISHED: 09:06 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 02 November 2019

Police and fire service were called to a crash on Boundary Road in Southtown, Great Yarmouth on November 1. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A person was trapped in a car after a crash.

Police and fire service were called to reports of a collision on Boundary Road in Southtown in Great Yarmouth on Friday evening (November 1).

Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended the scene where they manually assisted a casualty.

They also provided scene safety and casualty care.

The crash happened just before 8pm.

The fire service left the scene at 8.30pm.

