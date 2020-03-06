Fire 'deliberately started' in hotel room

A man has been arrested after a fire was started in a room at the Comfort Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a hotel room in Great Yarmouth.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the Comfort Hotel, on Albert Square, at 1.20am on Thursday (March 5) following reports a fire had been deliberately started in a room.

The fire was put out by staff and officers attended and arrested 50-year-old man on suspicion of arson.

He was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and released on bail until April 2 while enquiries continue.

The manager of the hotel has declined to comment.

