Fire 'deliberately started' in hotel room
PUBLISHED: 14:16 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 06 March 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a hotel room in Great Yarmouth.
Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the Comfort Hotel, on Albert Square, at 1.20am on Thursday (March 5) following reports a fire had been deliberately started in a room.
The fire was put out by staff and officers attended and arrested 50-year-old man on suspicion of arson.
He was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and released on bail until April 2 while enquiries continue.
The manager of the hotel has declined to comment.
