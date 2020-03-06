Search

Advanced search

Fire 'deliberately started' in hotel room

PUBLISHED: 14:16 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 06 March 2020

A man has been arrested after a fire was started in a room at the Comfort Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

A man has been arrested after a fire was started in a room at the Comfort Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a hotel room in Great Yarmouth.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the Comfort Hotel, on Albert Square, at 1.20am on Thursday (March 5) following reports a fire had been deliberately started in a room.

The fire was put out by staff and officers attended and arrested 50-year-old man on suspicion of arson.

He was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and released on bail until April 2 while enquiries continue.

The manager of the hotel has declined to comment.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

More than 200 cannabis plants found at ‘factory’ in disused hotel

The former Europa hotel and restaurant on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

More than 200 cannabis plants found at ‘factory’ in disused hotel

The former Europa hotel and restaurant on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Stranger threatened to stab to death victim, his friend and his family

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Vera, 107, determined to beat aunt’s family record age of 108

Vera Read celebrates her 107th with family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fire ‘deliberately started’ in hotel room

A man has been arrested after a fire was started in a room at the Comfort Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Long-awaited zip line finally open to the public

A zip line at the recreation ground in Hopton is now open to the public. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24