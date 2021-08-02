Gavin and Stacey star to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con
- Credit: PA
Stars from Eastenders and Gavin and Stacey will be appearing at an event on the coast.
Great Yarmouth Comic Con, which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, is taking place at Yarmouth Racecourse on August 14 and 15.
The headline guest will be Larry Lamb, best known for playing Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey.
He will be appearing alongside Craig Fairbrass, who starred in Rise of the Footsoldier, Eastenders and Cliffhanger.
They will be joined by Josh Herdman (Harry Potter), Martin Ballantyne (Batman, The Golden Compass) and Joshua Shea (Fantastic Beasts).
You may also want to watch:
Event organiser Phil Welsby said: "It's going to be a popular event again this year. We're pretty close to our target for ticket sales."
The special guests will be there on both days and there will be Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, alongside stalls, interactive activities and professional cosplayers.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
- 2 The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market
- 3 Covid on the coast: Record high for July but case numbers dipping
- 4 Norwich City legends play football against dementia
- 5 Twin Bakes sell out of treats during first pop-up sale
- 6 Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner to appear in Gorleston cabaret show
- 7 Man appears in court charged with murder of Gorleston woman
- 8 Historic town wasteland transformed into vivid urban garden
- 9 Flats bid for former pub refused over 'cramped showers' concerns
- 10 Pleasure Beach's tropical event ready to launch - and free macs if it rains