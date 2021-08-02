Gavin and Stacey star to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

Published: 5:50 PM August 2, 2021

Larry Lamb, who played Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey, will appear at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: PA

Stars from Eastenders and Gavin and Stacey will be appearing at an event on the coast.

Great Yarmouth Comic Con, which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, is taking place at Yarmouth Racecourse on August 14 and 15.

The headline guest will be Larry Lamb, best known for playing Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey.

Craig Fairbrass, who acted in Cliffhanger, the Rise of the Footsoldier and Eastenders, will be at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: PA

He will be appearing alongside Craig Fairbrass, who starred in Rise of the Footsoldier, Eastenders and Cliffhanger.

They will be joined by Josh Herdman (Harry Potter), Martin Ballantyne (Batman, The Golden Compass) and Joshua Shea (Fantastic Beasts).

Event organiser Phil Welsby said: "It's going to be a popular event again this year. We're pretty close to our target for ticket sales."

The special guests will be there on both days and there will be Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, alongside stalls, interactive activities and professional cosplayers.







