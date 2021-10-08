News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Yarmouth community centre to receive £250,000 cash boost

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:52 PM October 8, 2021   
Launch of Centre 81's new £5M community appeal for a new building on the site of their current premi

Diana Staines, Chief Executive Officer at Centre 81, was overjoyed after hearing the news that her organisation would be awarded £250,000. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

A Great Yarmouth community organisation is set to receive a grant worth £250,000.

The cash boost will allow Centre 81, which works with adults with a range of disabilities, to convert its premises into a skills and activities centre for service users and other groups in the community.

Diana Staines, chief executive officer at Centre 81, was in disbelief following news of the award.

She said: “My initial reaction was a mixture of surprise, disbelief, and tears.

“The grant is another major stepping stone in our ambition to provide our members with the space, accommodation, and specialist equipment to cater to their needs."

Centre 81 helps disabled people get more out of life, and where ability not disability is key

Centre 81 helps disabled people get more out of life, and where ability not disability is key. - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography

You may also want to watch:

The grant is part of the Norfolk Social Infrastructure Fund which has seen Norfolk County Council hand out more than £1m to 25 different organisations, with grants ranging from £3,400 to £250,000.

Ms Staines added that the large sum would send a clear message to the centre's supports.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
  2. 2 Data leak shines fresh light on Norfolk MP's donor
  3. 3 Woman who honed fitness business during lockdown celebrates year of success
  1. 4 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable
  2. 5 Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack
  3. 6 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
  4. 7 Man sexually assaulted partially sighted woman on mobility scooter
  5. 8 Yarmouth teen's pandemic poem rated among best in world
  6. 9 Two seaside locations 'more desirable' thanks to broadband boost
  7. 10 Yarmouth's historic boat heads restored and returned home

"Opening the doors of our new premises will coincide with celebrating 40 years of service provision and securing the long-term future of Centre 81.”

The Norfolk Social Infrastructure Fund was established to provide £1m to community groups and voluntary organisations for new initiatives or improvements to existing facilities.

This year the grant was widened to make more money available to smaller projects, with 25pc or £250,000 offered for grants of between £5,000 and £50,000.

Applicants were able to apply for capital grants that support the council’s plan ‘Together, for Norfolk’ and which help the county recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “Our county’s voluntary and community groups are an essential part of Norfolk’s infrastructure and that has been demonstrated by the excellent work they have done and continue to do in the pandemic.

"The funding through the Social Infrastructure Fund will support some of Norfolk's most vulnerable people and communities and enable them to safely come together again to enjoy a range of activities in improved facilities.”

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aaron Bowers the Tramway pub Gorleston

Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 2015. The event has been cancelled due

Easter Fair: New October date and location draws concerns

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A row over static caravans at the Beauchamps Arms is continuing to rumble on

New twist in Broads pub caravan row as prosecution is withdrawn

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A 114-year-old school in Great Yarmouth is being demolished. Picture: Courtesy of Tammy Dexter.

New homes' plan for remains of historic school site

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon