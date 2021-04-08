Communities urged to access grants for affordable housing

Published: 10:07 AM April 8, 2021

Neighbourhoods across Great Yarmouth are being reminded to apply for £5,000 grants to help deliver affordable housing.

The funds, from the borough council, would help residents and community groups set up Community Led Housing Organisations (CLHOs).

CLHOs are a movement of people taking action and managing housing projects in their areas.

Groups which have successfully applied for grants and set up land trusts covering about half of the borough include Hopton, Lothingland, Flegg and Great Yarmouth.

No one has yet come forward for assistance to establish groups in Gorleston, West Caister, Mautby, Filby, Ormesby St Margaret with Scratby, Ormesby St Michael, Bradwell, Winterton, Thurne, Ashby with Oby, or Fleggburgh.

Robin Neve, Chairman of Flegg Community Land Trust, said the funding was "critical" in assisting set up costs.

To discuss further, contact Debbie Wildridge on 07917 768330. Further information is available at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/community-housing-fund.







