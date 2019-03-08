Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth home
PUBLISHED: 15:15 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 16 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a home in Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a cooker fire in a house on Middlegate at 2.05pm on Tuesday (July 16).
One fire brigade each from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene, arriving at 2.08pm.
Using main and hose reel jets, crew had put out the fire by 2.21pm.
A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property.