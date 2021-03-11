News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid rates plummet across Great Yarmouth borough

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:30 AM March 11, 2021    Updated: 11:20 AM March 11, 2021
Coronavirus rates in Great Yarmouth have fallen by almost two-thirds in a week - but Town Hall has urged residents to continue following lockdown restrictions.

Public Health's figures show that in the seven days leading up to March 5, cases per 100,000 people decreased from 78.5 to 27.2.

The last time the area's rate dipped under 30 was on September 22, 164 days ago.

The numbers illustrate the impact of the latest national lockdown, which came into force on January 4.

On that day, the infection rate in Great Yarmouth had climbed to a record high of 692 cases per 100,000.

The most recent data shows that numbers have plummeted across the borough, with 10 out of its 13 neighbourhoods reporting less than two cases in a week.

The only communities to report infections were Yarmouth Central and Northgate, with five cases or a rate of 66.2 per 100,000 people, Yarmouth Parade, with four cases (41.2) and Belton, also having four cases (75.9).

Carl Smith, leader of the borough council, said: "We're really pleased but we still have to get the message out there to stay at home.

"We're still in a national lockdown. Obviously now with schools back, it'll take a couple of weeks to see the full effects of that.

"This isn't over," he said, adding that there would be more peaks and troughs over the coming weeks.

Mr Smith also thanked residents who have been following the guidance.

Overall, the numbers for Norfolk show a 41pc decrease in cases, with the rate currently standing at 35.3.

Total cases per neighbourhood since September

Hemsby and Ormesby - 360

Fleggburgh, Rollesby and Martham - 220

Caister - 426

Yarmouth North - 300

Yarmouth Central and Northgate - 450

Yarmouth Parade - 580

Southtown and Cobholm - 371

Bradwell North - 349

Gorleston North - 410

Gorleston South and Beach - 408

Gorleston West - 435

Belton - 264

Bradwell South and Hopton - 355




