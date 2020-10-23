The areas of Great Yarmouth where coronavirus cases are increasing the fastest

Public Health England figures show the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Coronavirus cases are rising sharply again in Great Yarmouth after falling in previous weeks.

Data from Public Health England shows the biggest increase is in the resort’s most deprived neighbourhoods around Marine Parade and Northgate.

Yarmouth’s Covid-19 rate increased to 90 per 100,000 people last week, up from 67 the week before.

But around Marine Parade the rate is much higher than that at 216 per 100,000. Another 21 cases were recorded last week - up 75pc on the week before.

The area with the biggest increase is Northgate which had 29 new cases last week - a rise of 20 on the previous week. That gave it an infection rate of 357 per 100,000.

The latest map for Great Yarmouth showing coronavirus infection rates. The darker the colour, the higher the infection rate. Image: Public Health England

As the numbers are small it only takes a few extra cases to show a big increase and when Yarmouth’s rate was in a similar position at the start of October, the rate was brought down.

When public health officials were warning about the rate in Yarmouth earlier this month,it was recording 99 infections per 100,000 people. But it came back down again and people were thanked for heeding warnings and following advice.

Norfolk’s director of public health, Louise Smith said on Thursday that she did not believe there was much of a risk to tourists who visit the resort over half-term.

Elsewhere in the Yarmouth area, six cases were recorded in Southtown and Cobholm last week, six in Newtown and 23 around Gorleston.

The neighbourhood in Norfolk with the highest infection rate continues to be the area around the University of East Anglia with 53 cases, but the rate of increase there now appears to be declining.

As of Wednesday, October 21, Norfolk hospitals had 46 patients with coronavirus, five of which were in intensive care.