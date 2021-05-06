Published: 10:54 AM May 6, 2021

The rate of coronavirus infections in Great Yarmouth has dropped to its lowest level in more than eight months.

The latest figures, from Public Health England, show that for the seven days leading up to April 30, the rate was 6 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest since August 22 last year.

The number is down from 26.2 cases per 100,000 people for the previous week - a drop of 77pc.

None of the borough's neighbourhoods had more than three cases.

Broadland is the only other local authority in Norfolk with no areas above three cases.

Across the county, the rate if infection stands at 17.6, showing no change from the previous seven days, while in England it is 22.6, a decrease of 9pc.

The news comes as people are being asked to get tested for the virus twice a week, with public health bosses saying it is key to keeping a lid on the pandemic.