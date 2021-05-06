Covid infections in Great Yarmouth at lowest rate in eight months
- Credit: Archant
The rate of coronavirus infections in Great Yarmouth has dropped to its lowest level in more than eight months.
The latest figures, from Public Health England, show that for the seven days leading up to April 30, the rate was 6 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest since August 22 last year.
The number is down from 26.2 cases per 100,000 people for the previous week - a drop of 77pc.
None of the borough's neighbourhoods had more than three cases.
Broadland is the only other local authority in Norfolk with no areas above three cases.
You may also want to watch:
Across the county, the rate if infection stands at 17.6, showing no change from the previous seven days, while in England it is 22.6, a decrease of 9pc.
The news comes as people are being asked to get tested for the virus twice a week, with public health bosses saying it is key to keeping a lid on the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'
- 2 Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat
- 3 Man charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children
- 4 Seafront Empire re-opening as music and street food venue
- 5 Seaside cafe gets permission to sell alcohol
- 6 New visitor centre opens in Broads
- 7 Man arrested after police find 200 cannabis plants in building
- 8 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
- 9 Goodbye number 12 - Send off to dedicated 4x4 response member
- 10 New open top bus service to cruise coast this summer