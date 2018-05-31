Search

Outdoor stage approved at holiday park despite objections from locals

PUBLISHED: 14:12 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 04 June 2020

Haven Caister Holiday Park. Picture: James Bass

Haven Caister Holiday Park. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2016

A seaside council has approved plans to introduce an outdoor stage and screen at a popular holiday park, despite staunch opposition from neighbours.

Residents surrounding Caister-on-Sea Holiday Park are concerned that noise pollution will increase if an outdoor performance area is installed. Photo: Google

Haven Leisure applied for a licence variation at Caister Holiday Park which would allow movies, plays and musical performances to be played outdoors, and Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s licensing committee gave the bid the go-ahead on Wednesday.

Paul Wells, chairing the meeting, said the licence change approval was predicated on certain conditions. These involved the installation of a noise limiter and restricted use of the outdoor stage from 11am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 12pm to 10pm on Sundays.

Gary Villiers, manager of the park, said the stage would be open to “paying customers” only. Jonathan Smith, representing Haven, informed objecting residents that sound levels from the outdoor area would reach no more than “background noise”.

Referring to the decision to approve, Mr Wells said: “It was unanimous and based upon consideration of all the evidence both heard and written.

Residents surrounding Caister-on-Sea Holiday Park are concerned that noise pollution will increase if an outdoor performance area is installed. Photo: GoogleResidents surrounding Caister-on-Sea Holiday Park are concerned that noise pollution will increase if an outdoor performance area is installed. Photo: Google

“While the area in question is close to residential accommodation there has been a professional consideration of noise mitigation carried out by the applicants.

“There is no evidence we can find to suggest that the suggested noise controls would not be successful.”

But Vaughn Rice, a resident of nearby Dodd Close and architect of a petition against the change, which 22 people have signed, said residents would be “livid” at the council’s decision.

He said: “It’s well and good that Haven has agreed to reduce the outdoor hours from 11pm down to 10pm, and thrown us a piece of cheese, but I’m not convinced the sound from the stage could somehow be reduced to nothing more than background noise.

“Residents will be livid at this decision and we will be seeking a ‘three strikes and they’re out’ noise complaints guarantee.”

Mr Rice also claimed residents did not have adequate opportunity to interject in the meeting, saying he was “cut off” at certain points.

In response, Mr Wells said: “I appreciate that Mr Rice is disappointed with the decision, but it was made according to the correct procedure, and his views and points were considered. The committee was only there to consider the specific application, rather than the activities of the wider site.”

