Plan for 13 new houses on old Gorleston factory site approved

A scheme to build 13 homes on an old factory site in Gorleston has been approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The developer plans to convert the former Florida Group building on Bells Marsh Road to residential use.

A previous bid to build the same numbers of houses on the site was rejected by the council a year and a half ago.

But in a fresh application the developers proposed building the homes three floors high, instead of two, with the ground floor comprised of parking, a toilet and a utility room, to offset the potential of flooding.

Ronald Hanton, vice chairman of the development committee, said the application had “ticked all the boxes”.