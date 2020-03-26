Search

Council calls for business help stocking community foodbanks during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:56 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 26 March 2020

Foodbanks are facing unprecedented demand, and need businesses and residents to donate as much as they can to get through this difficult time. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

A council has called on wholesalers to lend foodbanks a helping hand amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Food banks are in desperate need of donations amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Thetford FoodbankFood banks are in desperate need of donations amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Thetford Foodbank

Great Yarmouth Borough Council would like food suppliers, wholesalers and businesses to help stock community-run foodbanks as they struggle to meet unprecedented demand.

Specifically, they are looking for:

- Bags for bagging rice and pasta

- Soup packets

- Baked beans

- Spaghetti hoops

- Tinned tomatoes

- Pasta sauces

- Tinned Vegetables

- Smash

- Meaty tinned meals

- Packet meals of pasta, rice or noodles

- Tinned rice pudding

- Tinned custard

- UHT Milk

- Sugar

- Squash (drink)

- Coffee sticks or sachets

- Sugar sachets

In order to arrange a collection from your business premises or a drop-off at the Town Hall, contact david.helsdon@great-yarmouth.gov.uk (01493 846343) or laura.goodman@great-yarmouth.gov.uk (01493 846125).

The council has said that donations of the same items from members of the public are more than welcome.

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman said: “The council is working incredibly hard during this crisis and we at the Town Centre Partnership thank them for all they are doing.”

