Council calls for business help stocking community foodbanks during lockdown

Foodbanks are facing unprecedented demand, and need businesses and residents to donate as much as they can to get through this difficult time. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire Archant

A council has called on wholesalers to lend foodbanks a helping hand amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Food banks are in desperate need of donations amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Thetford Foodbank Food banks are in desperate need of donations amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Thetford Foodbank

Great Yarmouth Borough Council would like food suppliers, wholesalers and businesses to help stock community-run foodbanks as they struggle to meet unprecedented demand.

Specifically, they are looking for:

- Bags for bagging rice and pasta

- Soup packets

- Baked beans

- Spaghetti hoops

- Tinned tomatoes

- Pasta sauces

- Tinned Vegetables

- Smash

You may also want to watch:

- Meaty tinned meals

- Packet meals of pasta, rice or noodles

- Tinned rice pudding

- Tinned custard

- UHT Milk

- Sugar

- Squash (drink)

- Coffee sticks or sachets

- Sugar sachets

In order to arrange a collection from your business premises or a drop-off at the Town Hall, contact david.helsdon@great-yarmouth.gov.uk (01493 846343) or laura.goodman@great-yarmouth.gov.uk (01493 846125).

The council has said that donations of the same items from members of the public are more than welcome.

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman said: “The council is working incredibly hard during this crisis and we at the Town Centre Partnership thank them for all they are doing.”