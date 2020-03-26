Council calls for business help stocking community foodbanks during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 14:56 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 26 March 2020
A council has called on wholesalers to lend foodbanks a helping hand amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council would like food suppliers, wholesalers and businesses to help stock community-run foodbanks as they struggle to meet unprecedented demand.
Specifically, they are looking for:
- Bags for bagging rice and pasta
- Soup packets
- Baked beans
- Spaghetti hoops
- Tinned tomatoes
- Pasta sauces
- Tinned Vegetables
- Smash
- Meaty tinned meals
- Packet meals of pasta, rice or noodles
- Tinned rice pudding
- Tinned custard
- UHT Milk
- Sugar
- Squash (drink)
- Coffee sticks or sachets
- Sugar sachets
In order to arrange a collection from your business premises or a drop-off at the Town Hall, contact david.helsdon@great-yarmouth.gov.uk (01493 846343) or laura.goodman@great-yarmouth.gov.uk (01493 846125).
The council has said that donations of the same items from members of the public are more than welcome.
Town centre manager Jonathan Newman said: “The council is working incredibly hard during this crisis and we at the Town Centre Partnership thank them for all they are doing.”