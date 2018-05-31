Search

Council warns drivers to note car park times after drivers were locked in

PUBLISHED: 08:48 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 25 June 2020

The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Picture: James Bass

A council has warned drivers to pay attention to car park closing times after lighter evenings led to drivers becoming locked in.

On Tuesday, June 23, Great Yarmouth Borough Council responded to two separate call-outs to release trapped motorists who had stayed in Gorleston’s cliff top car park after 9pm and wanted to leave before reopening.

In response, the council has warned that failure to acknowledge signage on public highway areas could lead to enforcement action and “unanticipated problems” for drivers.

In a statement, the council said: “Gorleston Cliff Top Car Park closes at 9pm and this has been the case for some time, with this closure time promoted at the entrance and on signage throughout the car park.

“Vehicles should not be left in the car park after the 9pm closure time if they need to be moved before the next day when the car park reopens.

“On Tuesday, the council’s contractor, which operates the car park barrier, responded to two call outs to let out motorists which had stayed after 9pm and wanted to leave before reopening.”

