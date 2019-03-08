Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Great Yarmouth Borough Council spent more than £3m on consultants and agencies

PUBLISHED: 12:22 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 08 July 2019

Great Yarmouth town 2019

Great Yarmouth town 2019

Archant

A Norfolk council paid more than £3m to consultants and agencies over five years.

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James BassView south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

The spending by Great Yarmouth Borough Council included £266,660 on interim Chief Executive Officer support for two years.

A further £230,000 was spent on consultants developing a plan which aims to regenerate the town centre.

Like other high streets around the country, Great Yarmouth's town centre has suffered from setbacks, with a decline in footfall and retailers leaving units empty.

The plan, unveiled in May 2017, includes proposals for improving the marketplace and transforming the Conge, which is hoped to have taken shape by 2025.

Councillor Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCouncillor Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Last week the town was granted up to £150,000 from a government fund to further develop the plan.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "For some specific pieces of work such as the Marina Centre Redevelopment or Town Centre Regeneration, or to provide short-term management support during periods of internal change, consultants are still occasionally used where they bring, on a temporary basis, specialist expertise and extra resource which would not be cost-effective or useful to employ internally.

"Sometimes these consultancy fees are covered through external grants for projects," it said.

The council received external funding from the Norfolk Business Rates Pool towards the total cost of the plan.

Great Yarmouth town 2019Great Yarmouth town 2019

Trevor Wainwright, leader of Town Hall's Labour Party group, said: "There has been a lot of time devoted to finalising the town centre master plan.

You may also want to watch:

"A huge amount of work has gone into developing a robust plan, which gives us the opportunity to bid for funding from various pots.

"In that respect it's very well spent, but some people will disagree with that.

"The plan will stand us in good stead.

"There has been money spent but it's all to the greater end, enabling us to hit the ground running when bidding for government funding, because without a plan, you won't get anywhere," Mr Wainwright added.

Spending on consultants to develop the plan was:

- 2015/16 - £79,236

- 2016/17 - £73,080

- 2017/18 - £52,975

- 2018/19 - £30,158

Most Read

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

River Island recalls clothes made with harmful chemicals as they pose a ‘serious risk to health’

River Island is recalling clothes products amid fears the chemical levels present could harm wearers. Picture: James Bass

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

River Island recalls clothes made with harmful chemicals as they pose a ‘serious risk to health’

River Island is recalling clothes products amid fears the chemical levels present could harm wearers. Picture: James Bass

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Borough Council spent more than £3m on consultants and agencies

Great Yarmouth town 2019

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

River Island recalls clothes made with harmful chemicals as they pose a ‘serious risk to health’

River Island is recalling clothes products amid fears the chemical levels present could harm wearers. Picture: James Bass

Raising a toast to heroes on VE Day’s 75th anniversary

A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Picture: CROMER MUSEUM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists