Council waivers fee for watching funeral webcasts

PUBLISHED: 13:34 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 21 March 2020

Gorleston Crematorium. Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Stephen Pullinger For: EDP Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

A council has waived a fee for watching webcasts of funeral services while people are being asked to avoid large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Normally Great Yarmouth Borough Council charges £85 for the live stream.

But Carl Smith, council leader, said: “Based on the latest national advice, we are now asking people to think very carefully about whether they need to attend funerals at [Gorleston] crematorium, especially if you are most at risk from Covid-19.

“Attendance at funerals remains an individual choice. However, we do recognise that the latest national guidance around social-distancing and avoiding social gatherings poses a real dilemma for those wishing to pay their respects to family and friends.”

The council is offering the service free of charge for any funerals booked to take place from Monday (March 23).

Mr Smith said this will “enable more people to attend funeral services virtually if they are unable to be there in person”.

