Council officers to visit hotel after noisy party 'spoiled' music event

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Environmental health officers will visit a hotel after complaints that a noisy event ruined a community music show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

On Sunday (August 18) crowds gathered for the Gorleston Makes Music event at the town's bandstand - but spectators said the show was spoiled by loud music at a function hosted at the nearby Cliff Hotel, the club-style Kissed on the Roof Festival.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has confirmed its environmental health and licensing officers will visit the hotel as soon as possible.

In a statement, the council said: "We have received a significant number of noise complaints from the community about yesterday's (Sunday, August 18) event at the Cliff Hotel.

"While this noise incident does not represent a pattern of behaviour at this premises, we take this matter very seriously.

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

"Officers from both Environmental Services and Licensing are visiting the premises to provide firm advice as part of preventing a reoccurrence.

"Alongside this, we are reviewing our enforcement options, which include serving a noise abatement notice," the council said.

Local acts had been performing at the bandstand but their efforts were reportedly drowned out by the function at the hotel, compelling participants and spectators to voice their disapproval.

Sue Tovey said: "While walking my sleeping granddaughter on Sunday lunchtime along Gorleston seafront I stopped and listened to a young lady who was singing beautifully in the grandstand.

"There were lots of people trying to enjoy the performance, sitting in their deck chairs and some having a picnic.

You may also want to watch:

"But I was disgusted by the extremely loud music which was coming from the Cliff Hotel open bar above.

"Some people were struggling to hear the live music.

"Surely they could have lowered the sound while these young people were showcasing their talents?"

The hotel has apologised, saying it was unaware the community event was happening and that it would do all it could to make up for the oversight.

Glenn Walker, the hotel's operations director, said: "By no means did we mean for the event being held here at the hotel to cause issues for our neighbours and we will be doing all we can to make it up to our local community."