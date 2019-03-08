Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than £130,000 spent on Great Yarmouth council staff pay-outs in one year

PUBLISHED: 15:25 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 04 July 2019

View from the top of Havenbridge House. Town Hall. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

View from the top of Havenbridge House. Town Hall. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

A Norfolk council paid out almost £140,000 in severance pay to four ex-staff members in one year.

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James BassView south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

The sum was spent by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in 2018/19.

Since 2014 the authority has handed out more than £490,000 to 29 departing workers.

A borough council spokesman said severance pay is an "unavoidable one-off expense".

"It must be seen within the context of the on-going benefits and value-for money brought about by strengthening the in-house workforce and by reducing reliance on consultants and agency staff," the council said.

Since 2014, Town Hall has spent more than £3m on consultants and agents.

This includes £230,000 on the development of the Town Centre master plan, which aims to regenerate the town.

The council said: "Since the appointment of a permanent chief executive, in November 2016, the council has been progressing an organisational development approach, following a clear, coherent vision for what the council looks and feels like.

"This has included an internal restructure, ensuring the council retains and employs the right people with the right skills in the right positions.

"This strengthening of the council's own workforce has importantly reduced expenditure and reliance on external consultants and agency staff, ensuring it has the in-house capacity to deliver its ambitious work to meet public priorities, while maintaining service delivery in the face financial challenges across the public sector.

"Where staff have left the organisation through these changes, they are entitled under employment law to severance and redundancy pay," the council said.

The breakdown of the pay-outs, including, in brackets, number of ex-staff receiving payments, is:

You may also want to watch:

- 2014/15 £168,703 (12)

- 2015/16 £77,536 (4)

- 2016/17 no severance payments

- 2017/18 £107,205 (9)

- 2018/19 £137,119 (4)

Since 2016, councils in Norfolk and Suffolk have used more than £1m of taxpayers' money on pay-offs to departing council staff.

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

More than £130,000 spent on Great Yarmouth council staff pay-outs in one year

View from the top of Havenbridge House. Town Hall. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

‘They could have chosen any day’ - frustration over race-day roadworks clash

The A149 Caister Road and Jellicoe Road junction in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Watch: Dashcam footage shows ‘idiot’ driver turn dangerously onto Acle Straight

Dashcam footage shows a car turn dangerously onto the Acle Straight. Picture: Peter Ibbett.

Council poised to give green light over Pontins homes despite objections

The latest masterplan for Pontins in Hemsby is being recommended for approval Photo: Northern Trust

Woman, 87, died from septic shock and wound infection, inquest hears

An 87-year-old woman died of septic shock from an infected fractured leg at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard. Pictured, the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists