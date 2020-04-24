Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth council to resume collection of garden waste

PUBLISHED: 15:50 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 24 April 2020

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had suspended the collection of brown bins to prioritise the collection of general waste and recycling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had suspended the collection of brown bins to prioritise the collection of general waste and recycling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Great Yarmouth Council will resume the collection of garden waste after a month-long suspension.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had suspended the collection of brown bins to prioritise the collection of general waste and recycling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGreat Yarmouth Borough Council had suspended the collection of brown bins to prioritise the collection of general waste and recycling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The brown bins scheme was postponed on March 30 in order to allow crews to prioritise collections of general rubbish, green recycling bins and clinical waste.

You may also want to watch:

But the service will return from Monday, May 11.

Since garden waste collection is an opt-in and paid-for scheme, customers’ subscriptions have been extended to account for lost time.

The council has also said that on this one ocassion, customers can leave out excess garden waste for collection alongside their brown bin - providing there are no large branches and it is in a container which can be easily lifted.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: “I’m sure this will be welcome news for the many residents staying sensibly at home, who have taken advantage of the good weather to do a spot of gardening.

“There does remain the risk that circumstances could again change during these uncertain times, so garden waste collections may be subject to suspension in the future again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘A popular member of the community’: Family tribute to father who died in Great Yarmouth altercation

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Further five coronavirus deaths recorded at Norfolk Hospital

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Great Yarmouth council to resume collection of garden waste

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had suspended the collection of brown bins to prioritise the collection of general waste and recycling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.
Drive 24