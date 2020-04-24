Great Yarmouth council to resume collection of garden waste

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had suspended the collection of brown bins to prioritise the collection of general waste and recycling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Great Yarmouth Council will resume the collection of garden waste after a month-long suspension.

The brown bins scheme was postponed on March 30 in order to allow crews to prioritise collections of general rubbish, green recycling bins and clinical waste.

But the service will return from Monday, May 11.

Since garden waste collection is an opt-in and paid-for scheme, customers’ subscriptions have been extended to account for lost time.

The council has also said that on this one ocassion, customers can leave out excess garden waste for collection alongside their brown bin - providing there are no large branches and it is in a container which can be easily lifted.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: “I’m sure this will be welcome news for the many residents staying sensibly at home, who have taken advantage of the good weather to do a spot of gardening.

“There does remain the risk that circumstances could again change during these uncertain times, so garden waste collections may be subject to suspension in the future again.”