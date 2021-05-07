Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: James Weeds
Great Yarmouth was blue again on county council election results day as the Conservatives enjoyed more success.
The party held on to seats across the borough, and also gained Yarmouth North and Central with a majority of 350.
Graham Carpenter took the seat, which had been held by Mick Castle (Independent), who announced his retirement at the end of last year.
Mr Carpenter said: "I'm extremely happy to be elected."
Labour held on to Yarmouth Nelson and Southtown with Mike Smith-Clare claiming a majority of 79.
His Labour colleague Colleen Walker held Magdalen with a majority of 104.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Smith-Clare said: "A huge thanks to all those who have had faith and voted for me to carry on. We know we've got a lot to change, particularly in my division, but I can guarantee I will continue to try to make as much change as I can."
The Conservatives also gained two Borough Council seats in Ormesby with Ron Hanton beating Labour's Alison Green, with a majority of 619, and Bob Price won the vote for Claydon ahead of Jo Thurtle, Labour, by 80 votes.
Most Read
- 1 What's opening in Great Yarmouth from May 17?
- 2 'Water runs down the walls' - Woman, 65, hits out at mouldy council flat
- 3 Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape
- 4 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 5 Buy a B&B as nine for sale in 'boom year' for budget hotels
- 6 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
- 7 Man charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children
- 8 Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'
- 9 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
- 10 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
Carl Smith expressed his delight for the Conservatives gains and holding on to their other seats.
"This has certainly been a different election," Mr Smith said regarding the Covid restrictions.
"I hope we don't have to go through that again, but there is light at the end of the tunnel."
Sheila Oxtoby, local (deputy) returning officer for Great Yarmouth and chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “As a result of coronavirus, we put in place robust risk mitigation measures for the operation of our polling stations and the count.
"I would like to thank all colleagues involved in the elections, as well as the candidates and agents and the voters themselves, for being flexible, rising to the challenge and doing things slightly differently this year to ensure the elections could happen safely and efficiently.”
Results
Breydon: Gareth Howe (LD) 83, Hannah Morris (G) 171, Carl Smith * (C) 1615, Trevor Wainwright (L) 676. CON HOLD. Turnout: 29.03pc.
Lothingland: Carl Annison * (C) 1687, Adrian Myers (I) 353, Trevor Rawson (G) 139, Tony Wright (L) 514. CON HOLD. Turnout: 28.19pc.
East Flegg: James Bensly (C) 1975, Edd Bush (L) 384, Hannah Gray (G) 328, Nicholas Read (LD) 43. CON HOLD. Turnout: 34.78pc.
Caister on Sea: Penny Carpenter * (C) 1642, Stuart Hellingsworth (L) 685, Kenneth Petersen (G) 126. CON HOLD. Turnout: 33.4pc.
Yarmouth North and Central: Graham Carpenter (C) 1049, Ron Ellis (I) 213, Tony Harris (LD) 89, Anne Killett (G) 91, Sandy Lysaght (L) 699, Carrie Talbot (UKIP) 121. CON GAIN FROM IND. Turnout 25pc.
Magdalen: Ivan Murray-Smith (C) 978, Georgie Oatley (G) 183, Colleen Walker * (L) 1082. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 27.19pc
West Flegg: Andy Grant (C) 1432, Emma Punchard (G) 299, Claire Wardley (L) 287, Rebecca Woods (LD) 82. CON HOLD. Turnout: 32pc.
Gorleston St Andrews: Tracey Darnell (G) 181, Graham Plant * (C) 1369, Gordon Smith (LD) 124, Jo Thurtle (L) 734. CON HOLD. Turnout: 30.87pc.
Yarmouth Nelson and South Town: Daniel Candon (C) 681, Rebecca Durant (G) 109, Mark Godfrey (LD) 79, Mick Riley (Reform) 74, Mike Smith-Clare * (L) 760. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 19.06pc.
In the Scratby Parish Council by-election, the Independent candidate, Pete Holley, beat Andy Grant with a majority of 198.