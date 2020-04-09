Search

New pub owners donate 60 spare Easter eggs to staff at James Paget Hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:58 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 09 April 2020

Gary and Sarah Hamer inside the Theatre Tavern with their incredible bounty of Easter eggs. Photo: Sarah Hamer

Archant

A couple whose revamped pub was forced to close before it even opened are giving 60 Easter eggs to hospital staff which were originally supposed to be raffled.

The Easter eggs were donated to JPH staff. Photo: Sarah Hamer

Sarah and Gary Hamer are the new owners of Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth and were due to open their doors on March 23.

But the coronavirus lockdown forced them to abandon their plans.

Luckily, they have since received a £10,000 grant from government to cover five months rent, enabling the business to survive in the meantime.

Ms Hamer said: “We’ve never run a pub before and when my dad died we used the money he left us to buy the Theatre Tavern.

The Theatre Tavern. Photo: Sarah Hamer

“We were hoping to start the new adventure on March 23, but these bizarre circumstances mean we’ve had to delay the opening and now have a huge amount of chocolate we simply can’t eat ourselves.”

Instead, the couple are donating the eggs to staff at the James Paget Hospital as a “community gesture”.

Ms Hamer said: “My dad died from vascular dementia around two and a half years ago. Before that point I was his carer.

The JPH's Covid-19 donation team receiving a hefty supply of Easter eggs. The picture shows, left to right, Sarah Hamer, Amber Berrecloth, Maxine Taylor. PHOTO: Maxine Taylor

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the NHS and I wanted to give something back to them in light of everything they’re doing for us.”

The Theatre Tavern is, according to Ms Hamer, a rather “drink-heavy establishment”.

However, the new owners want to incorporate food, entertainment and music to welcome different members of the community.

Ms Hamer said that the egg donation was therefore a way of showing just how committed they are to to the people and workforce of Great Yarmouth.

She revealed that they were dropped off today by the back entrance of the James Paget Hospital for staff to enjoy.

“Currently”, Ms Hamer said, “we’re living in a static chalet in Kingfisher Holiday Park.

“But once this is all over we’ll be moving into the flat above the pub.

“We’re really enjoying getting to know the regulars and hope that they come and visit us as soon as they can.”

