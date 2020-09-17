Search

Man gets ‘will you marry me?’ tattoo - so what was girlfriend’s answer?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:36 17 September 2020

Patricia Calado, 34, and Bruno Neves, 33, got engaged at a tattoo studio in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of Bruno Neves.

Archant

A man surprised his girlfriend with a tattoo on his chest that asked, ‘Will you marry me?’

Bruno Neves, 33, who lives in Great Yarmouth, had decided to propose to Patricia Calado, 34, but he wanted to do something special.

“I was really wanting to do something unique. I thought about going to the beach, I was thinking about the waterfalls in Yorkshire, where we’ve been before.

“But I’d always wanted to do something different and I never saw anyone propose with a tattoo, so I thought let’s do that.”

On Thursday (September 10), he took Ms Calado to Sailor’s Grave tattoo studio, where he’s a regular, on High Street in Gorleston.

Arron 'Kong' Adams, 33, is a tattoo artist working at Sailor's Grave on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Courtesy of Arron Adams.Arron 'Kong' Adams, 33, is a tattoo artist working at Sailor's Grave on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Courtesy of Arron Adams.

He had already spoken with the tattooist Arron Adams, better known as ‘Kong’, and they had decided the tattoo, written on his chest, would include the famous question as well as two tick boxes marked ‘yes’ and ‘no’.

While Mr Adams worked on the tattoo, Ms Calado sat in the waiting room, unaware of what was about to happen.

Mr Neves said: “I was feeling that she would say yes, because I’ve said before to her that I want to stay with her for the rest of our lives.”

Mr Adams suggested covering the tattoo with a large plaster before returning to the waiting room and revealing the proposal to his unsuspecting partner.

When she saw the tattoo, she was “speechless”, Mr Neves said.

Mr Adams then handed her a pen, which she used to put a tick in the box marked ‘yes’, before the tattooist traced over the tick with his tattoo pen, making it permanent.

The couple, who live in Great Yarmouth, met online a year and a half ago.

“We got a big surprise that we live less than ten doors away from each other,” Mr Neves said.

“And things got better and better.”

Mr Adams, 33, said, “I just do what people want.

“I thought it was quite nice, I’ve never done one before,” he added.

He has been a tattooist for ten years and started working at Sailor’s Grave after it opened last year, following the closure in the same premises of the Joe’s Tattoo Studio.

