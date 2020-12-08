Warning after police break up illegal gathering at house
- Credit: Archant
Police have warned the occupant of a house where a gathering was being held in breach of coronavirus restrictions.
Officers with Norfolk constabulary went to an address on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at 8.15pm on Sunday, December 6, following reports of a gathering at a property.
A number of people who did not live at the address were advised to leave and the occupant was given a warning.
Tier 2 restrictions, imposed last week, mean there can be no mixing of households indoors, apart from suport bubbles.
Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “It’s really important to stick to the rules. It’s important that households don’t mix together. The virus does spread in the community. An easy way for it to spread in the community is for households to mix.
“What we do first of all is warn people, unless it’s a very serious breach.
“We’re nowhere near out of the woods yet. There is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine but we’ve got to stick to the rules to beat this virus," he added.
A local resident said it was right the occupant of the house was given a warning first.
“If they do it again, they should be fined,” he added.
A neighbour said he was “not impressed”.
“We’ve kept ourselves to ourselves. All we do is take our child to school and go to Tesco. Other than that, we’ve been staying in.
“Don’t have the fine in place if you can’t enforce it,” he added.
Another neighbour said the gathering did not bother her personally. “They’re messing up their own lives, not mine.”
She added: “Considering students have been fined £10,000 for having parties, they got away with it lightly.”
A spokesperson for the police said: "Our focus is to reassure, inform and engage with people so they understand why these restrictions are in place. We will always try to disperse people rather than use enforcement."
Current restrictions mean people must not socialise with anyone they do not live with or who is not in their support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.
A maximum of six people can meet outdoors, which includes gardens and public spaces - the 'rule of six'.
Police have the powers to break up illegal gatherings and issue fines from £200 to £10,000 for a gathering of more than 30 people.